Tom Brady Says He's Reminded of Super Bowl Dropped Pass Whenever He Sees Eagles Fans

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Tom Brady still hasn't forgotten his drop in the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said on his Let's Go! podcast that he's reminded of the play every time he sees an Eagles fan:

Trailing 9-3 in the second quarter, New England ran a trick play that freed up Brady down the sideline. However, Danny Amendola's pass bounced off the legendary quarterback's fingers, leading to a fourth down.

Although the Eagles scored on their next drive to take a 15-3 lead, it's difficult to say whether Brady's mistake was a turning point or cost the Patriots the Super Bowl. It was only the first half, and the AFC champions eventually took the lead in the fourth quarter anyway.

But after the success of the Philly Special, the ball falling to the turf despite Brady's best efforts is one of the most enduring images from that game.

No matter what else he has achieved on the field, it's not hard to see why the future Hall of Famer continues to reminisce about the moment.