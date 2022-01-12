Tom Brady Says He's Reminded of Super Bowl Dropped Pass Whenever He Sees Eagles Fans

Tom Brady Says He's Reminded of Super Bowl Dropped Pass Whenever He Sees Eagles FansJanuary 12, 2022
Tom Brady still hasn't forgotten his drop in the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said on his Let's Go! podcast that he's reminded of the play every time he sees an Eagles fan:
John Clark @JClarkNBCS
Tom Brady is still bothered by Super Bowl loss to the Eagles<br><br>And that dropped pass<br><br>“I get reminded of that play every time I see an Eagles fan”<br><br>“It’s the Eagles that I cringe, not the Falcons”<br><br>From <a href="https://twitter.com/SIRIUSXM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SIRIUSXM</a> <a href="https://t.co/NJ1PK8hAPK">pic.twitter.com/NJ1PK8hAPK</a>
Trailing 9-3 in the second quarter, New England ran a trick play that freed up Brady down the sideline. However, Danny Amendola's pass bounced off the legendary quarterback's fingers, leading to a fourth down.
Although the Eagles scored on their next drive to take a 15-3 lead, it's difficult to say whether Brady's mistake was a turning point or cost the Patriots the Super Bowl. It was only the first half, and the AFC champions eventually took the lead in the fourth quarter anyway.
But after the success of the Philly Special, the ball falling to the turf despite Brady's best efforts is one of the most enduring images from that game.
No matter what else he has achieved on the field, it's not hard to see why the future Hall of Famer continues to reminisce about the moment.