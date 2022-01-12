Hawks Trade Rumors: Danilo Gallinari Available for 1st-Round Draft Pick

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

On the heels of general manager Travis Schlenk publicly expressing disappointment in his team's performance thus far, the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly looking into trade options on their own roster.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, rival executives say the Hawks have made Danilo Gallinari available for a first-round pick or possibly as part of a package in a bigger deal.

Following a 136-131 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 3, Schlenk went on 92.9 The Game the next day to lament his team's performance this season.

Expectations were high in Atlanta coming into 2021-22 after the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

The Hawks looked like they turned things around during a seven-game winning streak from Nov. 14-26 that moved their record to 11-9. Since that time, though, they have lost 13 of their last 19 games and are five games under .500.

Atlanta's Achilles' heel so far has been on the defensive end. It ranks 28th in defensive rating (114.4 points allowed per 100 possessions), per Basketball Reference.

Gallinari has seen a reduced role for the Hawks so far this season. The 33-year-old is shooting 39.7 percent from three, but his 9.8 points and 22.2 minutes per game are his lowest totals since he was a rookie in 2008-09.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hawks are among the teams listed as potential suitors for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

Gallinari is making $20.5 million this season and is owed $21.5 million in 2022-23, per Spotrac.