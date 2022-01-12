Grizzlies' Ja Morant Jokes Young Fan Wearing Steph Curry Jersey Was 'Disrespectful'

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

There are nothing but good vibes surrounding the Memphis Grizzlies after they won their 10th consecutive game Tuesday by beating the Golden State Warriors 116-108, but Ja Morant had a message to one fan at the FedExForum.

Morant joked that it was "disrespectful" for a young fan wearing a Stephen Curry jersey to ask him for a high-five after his last shot attempt.

It occurred late in the fourth quarter when Morant wound up in the stands in front of two young fans wearing Warriors jerseys who had their arms extended:

Even though Morant did playfully call out the fan after the game, this is actually an inadvertently brilliant move by the young man.

He is going to be the envy of all his friends because an NBA superstar talked about him, and it sounds like the Grizzlies might hook him up with a free jersey. There is no downside to this for him.

As for Morant, he is sitting on top of the world. The 22-year-old is a human-highlight machine virtually every night. He has blossomed into arguably the best young point guard in the sport, averaging a career-high 24.9 points per game with a 37.9 percent success rate from three-point range.

The Grizzlies have climbed to fourth place in the Western Conference thanks to their winning streak. They are 15 games over .500 (29-14) for the first time since the end of the 2014-15 season.