Koby Altman, Cavaliers Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027-28

Koby Altman is reportedly receiving a new title to go with a contract extension.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Cleveland Cavaliers and their general manager agreed to an extension that runs through the 2027-28 campaign. What's more, he will have the title of president of basketball operations.

The Cavaliers announced Altman was promoted to general manager following five years in the front office in July 2017. He had been with Columbia University's coaching staff before joining Cleveland.

The team also announced a long-term contract extension with the GM in November 2019.

While much of Altman's tenure has come in the post-LeBron James era for the franchise, he was a part of the front office during the four straight NBA Finals appearances from 2015 through 2018 that included the 2016 championship.

Altman's front office also traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics prior to the 2017-18 campaign following the point guard's trade demand.

While the Cavaliers went through losing seasons after James left following the 2018 NBA Finals, they have exceeded expectations in 2021-22 at 23-18. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings and could be primed to make the playoffs without having to worry about the play-in tournament for the Nos. 7-10 seeds.

There is also plenty of young talent in place with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Collin Sexton that should help Cleveland maintain its spot among Eastern Conference playoff contenders for years to come if it continues to develop and live up to expectations.

Altman will surely look to improve on the current roster as it looks toward a potential playoff appearance.