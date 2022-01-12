No. 5 USC Upset by Stanford Behind Big Efforts from Harrison Ingram, Spencer Jones

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Stanford Cardinal basketball team earned a signature win on Tuesday by taking down No. 5 USC 75-69. It was the Trojans' first loss of the season, ending their 13-game win streak.

Freshman forward Harrison Ingram had a monster game with a career-high 21 points to go with 10 rebounds. It was his third double-double of the season. Junior forward Spencer Jones added 21 points and three steals for his third consecutive double-digit scoring performance and second straight 20-point game.

Stanford improved to 9-4 and 2-1 in the Pac-12 with the victory. It's the Cardinal's first win against a top-five team in 15 years.

USC led by four with just over five minutes left in the game. But Stanford locked in on defense and ended the game on a 16-6 run to take the win.

The Trojans (13-1, 3-1) were held to 6-of-21 (28.6 percent) shooting from beyond the arc. Isaiah Mobley led USC with 16 points and Boogie Ellis added 14 points but shot 4-of-11 from the field.

Stanford will be back in action on Thursday against Washington State. USC will also be playing that day against Oregon State. The Trojans and Cardinal will meet again on Jan. 27 at USC.

No. 1 Baylor is now the only remaining undefeated team in Division I at 15-0. The Bears are taking on No. 19 Texas Tech on Tuesday.