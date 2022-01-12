Ja Morant Outduels Stephen Curry as Grizzlies Beat Warriors

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The Memphis Grizzlies earned their 10th straight win with a 116-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at FedEx Forum. Ja Morant led the way with 29 points and eight assists as Memphis improved to 29-14.

It's the first time in franchise history that the Grizzlies have won 10 consecutive games.

The Warriors fell to 30-10 after their third loss in their last four games. Stephen Curry had his second triple-double of the year with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

In his second game of the season, Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson had 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting in 19 minutes. Golden State was playing without power forward Draymond Green, who sat out to rest his sore calf.

Notable Stats

G Ja Morant, MEM: 29 points, 8 assists

G Stephen Curry, GSW: 27 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

G Klay Thompson, GSW: 14 points

What's Next?

The Grizzlies will go for their 11th straight win on Thursday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors will look to bounce back that same day in a road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

