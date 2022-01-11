Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Drawing Interest from NY Ahead of Deadline

AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

The New York Knicks have a "degree of interest" in trading for Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish, per SNY's Ian Begley.

"The Knicks are also among the teams with a degree of interest in Cam Reddish, per sources familiar with the Reddish dynamic in Atlanta. The Hawks, per various reports, will make—or are making—Reddish available via trade."

The 22-year-old Reddish, who Atlanta selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, has averaged 11.9 points on 40.2 percent shooting (37.9 percent from three-point range) and 2.5 rebounds per game.

New York and Atlanta, which met in the first round of last year's playoffs, could both see some midseason shake-ups.

The 20-21 Knicks are tied for 10th in the Eastern Conference after finishing fourth last year, while the 17-22 Hawks sit 12th in the East after appearing in the conference finals in 2021.

This year's NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. ET.

Injuries have stunted Reddish's development in his three-year career. Right Achilles soreness notably played a big role in Reddish appearing in just 26 of the Hawks' 72 regular-season games last year.

Thankfully, Reddish has been healthier in 2021-22, playing 34 of 39 games. He missed four contests with a left wrist sprain and one more after spraining his right ankle.

Reddish has one more year left on his rookie deal before he can become a restricted free agent in 2023.

Regarding his future with the Hawks, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the following on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t HoopsHype).

"I just think there’s a belief out there that maybe they’re not right now committed to giving Cam Reddish the type of contract he’s looking for," Windhorst said.

"And so he potentially could be on the move."

Reddish is coming off the bench for the Hawks of late as the team rolls with Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic as the starting wings. It'd probably be a similar situation on the Knicks, with Evan Fournier and RJ Barrett holding down those spots.

Still, taking a chance on a talented 22-year-old wing who has made significant strides from 2020-21, when he shot just 36.5 percent from the field, could be worth it for the Knicks or any other team looking to add to their rotation for the stretch run.