Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Target of Anti-Gay Slur from Fan Before Broncos Game

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

An NFL fan was caught on video yelling an anti-gay slur toward Patrick Mahomes' brother before the Kansas City Chiefs regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, per TMZ Sports.

A fan in the stands at Empower Field was repeatedly yelling anti-gay slurs toward Jackson Mahomes, who was on the field taking photos before the start of Saturday's game. Patrick Mahomes' fiancee, Brittany Matthews, heard the fan and yelled back, "That's rude."

It's unclear if stadium security was called or if the fan faced any consequences for their actions.

This isn't the first time Jackson Mahomes has been subject to abuse as people frequently leave anti-gay slurs and comments on his TikTok videos.

The younger Mahomes made news in December after leaving a bad review of a local Kansas City restaurant because it would not accommodate his large party. The restaurant, SoT, then ripped into Mahomes in an Instagram post before apologizing.

Mahomes was also criticized for pouring a bottle of water on a Ravens fan after the Chiefs' loss to Baltimore on Sept. 19 and for doing a TikTok dance on the sideline memorial to late Washington Football Team safety Sean Taylor in October.

Patrick Mahomes said his brother was being yelled at by Ravens fans during that game, and his actions were the result of frustration. The younger Mahomes also apologized for dancing on Taylor's memorial.