Edge, Beth Phoenix Defeat Miz, Maryse at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match between real-life married couples at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday.

Miz and Maryse attempted to hit a double Skull-Crushing Finale on Edge, only to have Phoenix intervene and turn the tables to help deliver a double Spear to The A-Lister.

From there, The Grit Couple connected on Glam Slams in stereo on their opponents to earn the win.

The rivalry began in December when Edge arrived on Raw during the aftermath of the WWE draft. He received a hero's welcome but was quickly interrupted by The Miz, who was making his return after appearing on Dancing with the Stars.

What followed was a war of words between Edge and Miz for the next few weeks with both men taking personal shots at each other and laying the groundwork for a singles match at Day 1.

Maryse was in The Miz's corner throughout the rivalry, and The Rated-R Superstar managed to embarrass both of them prior to the pay-per-view, when he interrupted their vow-renewal ceremony with a "Brood Bath."

A furious Miz was out for revenge at Day 1 and seemed to be trending toward victory thanks to some help from Maryse, but Phoenix made a surprise appearance to back up her husband, and Edge capitalized by earning the win.

That led to a confrontation between the couples on the ensuing episode of Raw, and it ended with Edge and Beth laying down a challenge for a match at the Royal Rumble.

Maryse clearly wasn't interested, but The Miz took it upon himself to accept, which seemingly created some trouble in paradise.

During their next interaction, The Miz had plenty to say, while Maryse was silent, which piqued the interest of Edge and Phoenix.

After The A-Lister claimed Maryse was far superior to The Glamazon and would destroy her at the Royal Rumble, Edge and Phoenix begged to differ, and Maryse walked out in the middle of the segment, leaving her husband confused.

That dysfunction led to some questions regarding whether Miz and Maryse could coexist at the Rumble, although they entered with extensive experience as a team while Edge and Phoenix had never teamed up before.

Miz and Maryse also got back on the same page the following week when the latter hit Phoenix from behind with her purse, which happened to be carrying a brick.

Ultimately, experience didn't play a factor, as Edge and Phoenix won their first and possibly only match as a team in WWE.

