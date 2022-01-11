Nicklas Lidstrom Hired as Red Wings' VP of Hockey Ops.; Won 4 Stanley Cups with DET

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Detroit Red Wings legend Nicklas Lidstrom is returning to the organization.

General manager Steve Yzerman announced on Tuesday that Lidstrom has been hired as ice president of hockey operations.

Per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Lidstrom will be involved in all aspects of Detroit's hockey operations in his new role.

Lidstrom was a third-round draft pick by the Red Wings in 1989. He remained in Sweden to play with VIK Vasteras HK for three seasons before coming to Detroit for the 1991-92 season.

The Swedish superstar spent his entire 20-year NHL career with the Red Wings. He was named to the All-Star team 12 times and won the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman seven times.

Bobby Orr (eight) is the only player in NHL history with more Norris Trophy wins than Lidstrom.

Lidstrom helped the Red Wings win four Stanley Cup titles during his career. He was named the Conn Smythe Trophy during the 2002 playoffs after scoring 17 points in 24 games.

Since retiring after the 2011-12 season, Lidstrom has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and IIHF Hall of Fame. The Red Wings retired his No. 5 jersey during a pregame ceremony on March 6, 2014.

The Red Wings have missed the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, their longest drought since 1978-83. They are currently four points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.