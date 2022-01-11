Nassir Little Says Kyrie Irving is 'Delusional' If He Thinks Dive Was 'Bad Play'

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Nassir Little took issue with Kyrie Irving's characterization of his dive at the ball in the Portland Trail Blazers' 114-108 home win Monday night.

The Brooklyn Nets star told reporters after the game the dive was "a bad play" and "unnecessary."

"There’s no place in our game for it," Irving said. "I get the intent from Nassir, it’s nothing against him. But it was unnecessary."

Little responded Tuesday on Twitter: "I would never hurt someone on purpose, I have the utmost respect for Kyrie! But y’all are delusional if you think this is a bad play, and id do it again. Idgaf what y’all talkin about."

In the fourth quarter, Irving lost control of the ball, leading him and Little to chase it toward the sideline. Little made a last-ditch attempt to keep the ball inbounds and made contact with Irving's left ankle.

Little's intent appeared to be knocking the ball out of bounds to prevent the seven-time All-Star from having a fast-break layup. The Blazers led by five points at the time.

Irving's comment that there was "no place in our game" for Little's dive seems a bit over the top because it wasn't a non-traditional basketball play. But his general frustration was understandable to an extent because he was fortunate to avoid a serious ankle injury given the way he landed.

Irving and Little may have an opportunity to discuss the matter personally when the Nets host the Blazers at Barclays Center on March 18.