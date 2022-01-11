James Harden Rumors: Execs Think 76ers Want Ben Simmons Sign-and-Trade for Nets Star

AP Foto/Jessie Alcheh

As the wait for a Ben Simmons trade continues, the Philadelphia 76ers appear to be steadfast in their desire to wait for a superstar to become available to them this offseason.

On The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 47:25 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported "some executives in the NBA believe that one of the end games for Ben Simmons is that he's traded for James Harden in a sign-and-trade next summer."

