Stephen Curry: Warriors with Kevin Durant 'Absolutely' Beat Michael Jordan, '96 Bulls

AP Photo/LM Otero

As part of a Q&A session for GQ Sports on Monday, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said the 2016-17 to 2018-19 Dubs could have defeated the 1996 Chicago Bulls in a seven-game series.

Curry answered the question asked on Instagram at the 48-second mark of the following video:

"Absolutely," Curry responded. "Obviously we'll never know, but you put us on paper with them, I like our chances. I'd say Dubs in six too."

The 1995-96 Bulls have long been considered the gold standard of NBA teams, as they went 72-10 during the regular season and 15-3 in the playoffs, beating the Seattle SuperSonics 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

Michael Jordan led the way for that team with 30.4 points per game during the regular season, while Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc and current Warriors head coach Steve Kerr were big-time contributors as well.

The Warriors went on to break the Bulls' record for most wins in an NBA regular season in 2015-16 when they went 73-9. However, they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

That led to Golden State signing Kevin Durant in free agency, which yielded immediate NBA championships in 2017 and 2018.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 2016-17 Warriors went 67-15 during the regular season and a nearly perfect 16-1 in the playoffs, avenging the previous year's NBA Finals loss to Cleveland.

Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green formed one of the greatest quartets in NBA history, and KD was named NBA Finals MVP after outdueling LeBron James.

It will never be known if Durant could have turned in a similar performance against MJ, but there is perhaps no more intriguing fantasy matchup in NBA history to think about.