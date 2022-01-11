Doudrop Earns WWE Raw Women's Title Match vs. Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble

Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

WWE superstar Doudrop won a Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in the main event of Monday Night Raw to earn the right to face Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 29.

It will be Doudrop's second title match of her career after she unsuccessfully challenged former Raw champion Charlotte Flair in September. Formerly known as Piper Niven, she was also a title challenger when she was in NXT UK.

Lynch has been champion since making her return to the ring at SummerSlam. She initially won the SmackDown title against Belair but was given the Raw belt when she switched brands during the 2021 draft. Lynch most recently defended her title against Morgan at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event on Jan. 1.