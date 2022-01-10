Pistons' Dwane Casey Enters COVID-19 Protocols; Rex Kalamian to Be Acting HC vs. Jazz

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons announced Monday head coach Dwane Casey has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, via Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com.

The team announced Rex Kalamian will serve as the team's acting coach for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz.

Detroit also has a game on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls before hosting the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

