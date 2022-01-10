NBA Rumors: Caris LeVert Trade Talks 'Ramping Up' Between Pacers and Interested Teams

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly "ramping up" trade talks for guard Caris LeVert as they seemingly pivot into rebuilding mode.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams expected to express interest.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

