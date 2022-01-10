Myles Turner Trade Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Hornets, Mavericks Linked to Pacers Center

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Teams around the NBA are "ramping up conversations" with the Indiana Pacers regarding Caris LeVert and Myles Turner ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

As it relates to Turner, the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets have all shown interest.

Turner is signed with the Pacers through the 2022-23 season, but it seems unlikely he'll see out the remainder of his current deal in Indiana.

The team is 15-25 and 13th in the Eastern Conference. On Dec. 7, Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic reported the Pacers were "receptive in trade dialogue with rival teams" regarding Turner, LeVert and Domantas Sabonis. A fire sale could be on the horizon.

Turner has also voiced frustration about his role within the Pacers' hierarchy, per The Athletic's Jared Weiss:

"It’s clear that I’m not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity. I’m trying really hard to make the role that I’m given here work and find a way to maximize it. I’ve been trying to the past two, three seasons. But it’s clear to me that, just numbers-wise, I’m not valued as more than a rotational role player, and I hold myself in a higher regard than that.”

The 25-year-old is averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and an NBA-best 2.9 blocks. He's also hitting a career-high 1.6 three-pointers per game.

Turner is an elite rim protector, and his 35.7 percent clip from beyond the arc makes him an effective stretch 5 on the other end of the court.

The last few years have demonstrated how a team can contend for an NBA title without investing heavily in the center position. Turner isn't at the level of Joel Embiid either, where he can single-handedly carry a franchise.

But his skill set would make him a valuable contributor on any one of the Mavericks, Knicks, Lakers or Hornets. Charlotte, which is eighth in the East at 21-19, might stand the most to gain since pairing him alongside LaMelo Ball could be the kind of move that ends a six-year playoff drought.