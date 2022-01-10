Warriors' Stephen Curry: 'I'm Not the Shooter I Am' Without Klay Thompson

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

On the night Klay Thompson returned to the floor for the first time in nearly 31 months, Stephen Curry credited his backcourt mate for helping him achieve greatness.

"Shooting the basketball is what we do. The work that we put in since he got here, the level of inspiration we both have for each other and the internal competition helped me get to that point throughout my career," Curry told reporters. "It was amazing to honor him even though he wasn't there. To let him know I'm not the shooter I am if I don't get to see Klay every single day do what he does. He keeps you sharp and you understand, like, if I want to shoot the ball the way I want to, there's another guy that can do it too."

Thompson made his season debut in Sunday's 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 17 points in 20 minutes. The five-time All-Star missed the last two seasons after tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals and then tearing his Achilles in 2020.

