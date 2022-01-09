Glazer: Raiders Eye 'Rock Star' HC, Could Make Trade; Mike Tomlin, Sean Payton Linked

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

The Las Vegas Raiders have not given up on acquiring a "rock star" head coach after the departure of disgraced former coach Jon Gruden.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said the Raiders could explore trading for a coach who is currently employed, pointing to Sean Payton and Mike Tomlin as potential candidates.

Rich Bisaccia has served as the Raiders' interim coach since Gruden resigned after emails he sent containing racist, anti-gay and sexist language were leaked to the media. Gruden sent the emails, which were uncovered as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team's workplace culture, while employed at ESPN.

Bisaccia has led the Raiders to a 6-5 record and a chance at clinching a playoff berth Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Even though he's done a solid job of holding things together during the Gruden fallout, it seems more likely than not that the Raiders will go for a full-scale revamp.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the Raiders are likely to fire general manager Mike Mayock, who was brought in to work alongside Gruden. A new GM would likely want his choice of head coaching candidates, which could doom Bisaccia's candidacy.

The Raiders handed Gruden a 10-year contract when they plucked him out of the broadcast booth in 2018, so they're far from risk-averse. Owner Mark Davis clearly values having name recognition on the sidelines, and a coach such as Payton or Tomlin would move the needle.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That said, it's unlikely the Steelers or Saints would be particularly keen on getting rid of their long-tenured coaches without getting significant draft-pick compensation.