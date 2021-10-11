X

    Report: Jon Gruden to Resign as Raiders HC After Racist, Sexist, Anti-Gay Emails

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2021

    Jon Gruden's tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly is over after four years.

    Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Gruden is planning to resign after emails uncovered from his past included racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language, per Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Raiders and Jon Gruden are parting ways, @TomPelissero reported. “It’s over,” said source.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    The NFL had been waiting for the #Raiders to respond to Jon Gruden’s emails. Gruden responds in, telling his staff and then players that he’s out. An incredbile fall.

    According to Belson and Rosman, Gruden "denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem." He also "exchanged emails with [former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen] and other men that included photos of women wearing only bikini bottoms, including one photo of two Washington team cheerleaders."

    He also used racist tropes to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. 

    DeMaurice Smith @demauricesmith

    The email has also revealed why the comments by some with powerful platforms to explain this away are insidious and hypocritical. It is as if there is a need to protect football above the values of equality, inclusion and respect.

    DeMaurice Smith @demauricesmith

    I appreciate that he reached out to me &amp; I told him that we will connect soon, but make no mistake, the news is not about what is said in our private conversation, but what else is said by people who never thought they would be exposed and how they are going to be held to account

    The 58-year-old returned to the sidelines after a decade working in television when the Raiders agreed to a 10-year deal worth $100 million. He was extremely confident in his abilities when discussing the massive contract.

    "If I can't get it done, I'm not going to take their money," the coach said before his first game in 2018, per Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

    But Gruden's tenure offered more bad than good. After a massive rebuild during the 2018 campaign that included trading away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, things started to turn for the better in recent years, as the Raiders became more competitive.

    There were higher expectations in 2020 with the franchise's move to Las Vegas, and the team matched it on the field with a 6-3 start, including a road upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

    But things deteriorated in the second half of the year with a stretch of five losses in six games to put the team out of playoff contention before the season-ending win.

    A come-from-behind win over the New York Jets saved what would have been an even worse collapse to the season.

    It was the second straight late-season slide after the Raiders lost five of six to end the 2019 campaign. The team has started 3-2 in the 2021 season.

    Overall, the Raiders went 22-31 in Gruden's second tenure.

    There is still a lot of talent on the roster, but the organization must find a new leader to help reach expectations.

