Ja Morant Ruled out for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans with Ankle Injury

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to ankle soreness.

The Grizzlies are also scheduled to play Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers before entering the All-Star break.

Morant has enjoyed a breakout season during his third NBA campaign, averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds for a 40-18 Grizzlies team sitting third in the Western Conference.

It was enough to earn his first-ever All-Star appearance while putting himself in the MVP conversation.

Unfortunately, injuries have kept the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft off the court on multiple occasions.

The ex-Murray State star suffered a left knee sprain on Nov. 26 in a 132-100 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks and left the game after nine minutes. He also entered the league's health and safety protocols on Dec. 8.

He ultimately missed 12 games before returning on Dec. 20 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Grizz lost the first two games upon his return before rolling off seven straight wins under his leadership.

Morant then missed his team's 123-108 win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 8 with left thigh soreness.

Without Morant, the Grizzlies have turned to Tyus Jones to run the offense. The seventh-year NBA veteran out of Duke has averaged 7.8 points and 4.1 assists in 20.5 minutes per game. De'Anthony Melton should also see more time off the bench at point guard.