Paolo Banchero, No. 2 Duke Upset by Charlie Moore, Unranked Miami in ACC Action

Duke's five-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night when Miami stunned the No. 2 Blue Devils 76-74 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

After trailing for most of the second half, Duke appeared to get back on track with six straight points to take a 74-71 lead.

Charlie Moore's layup with 33 seconds remaining made it a one-point game. He missed his free-throw attempt to complete the three-point play, but Jordan Miller got the offensive rebound and Kameron McGusty hit a layup to put the Hurricanes up by one.

The Blue Devils missed their last three shots in the final 23 seconds, including Trevor Keels' three-point attempt at the buzzer.

Paolo Banchero led all players with 20 points in the loss. Wendell Moore Jr. finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Four of Miami's five starters scored at least 14 points, led by Moore's 18. He also had seven steals.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski's team had been rolling since a Nov. 30 loss to Ohio State. The Blue Devils won their previous five games by an average of 17.6 points. They climbed up to the second spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings thanks to this recent hot streak.

The Hurricanes have been a problem for Krzyzewski recently. They also knocked off the Blue Devils 77-75 in their only meeting last season. Head coach Jim Larranaga's team entered this matchup unranked, though that will almost certainly change when the new AP poll comes out Monday.

Miami is now 13-3 overall (5-0 in the ACC) and has won nine straight games.

Turnovers were a huge problem for Duke in this loss. It gave the ball away a season-high 17 times, compared to just five for the Hurricanes. Four of the Blue Devils' five starters had at least three turnovers, including six by Moore.

This was a close game throughout, with neither team leading by more than eight points at any point.

Thanks to its sticky-fingers defense, Miami attempted 11 more field goals than Duke (70-59). It also helped offset the Blue Devils' 44-31 advantage in rebounding.

Despite this setback, there's no reason to be concerned about Krzyzewski's team going forward. Keels isn't going to have many nights when he shoots 2-of-11 (1-of-6 from three).

The Blue Devils entered Saturday making 36.5 percent of their three-point attempts, but they only made six of 21 attempts behind the arc against Miami.

This game is much more of an indication that the Hurricanes should be thought of as a top-tier ACC program this season. Larranaga has dramatically transformed his team since a 96-64 loss to Alabama on Nov. 27.

There are still flaws with Miami's defense that can be exploited. It allowed 84.7 points per game in its previous three wins, but as long as its creating turnovers like it did Saturday, this is a team capable of beating anyone in the country.

Miami will continue its two-game ACC road trip Tuesday at Florida State. Duke will look to rebound Wednesday at Virginia Tech in its first conference road game of the season.