DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Agrees to 10-Day Contract with Nuggets After Bucks Stint

John Fisher/Getty Images

After a successful stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly getting another opportunity to play in the NBA.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Denver Nuggets plan to sign Cousins to a 10-day contract.

Denver will be the fourth different team that Cousins has played for since the start of last season. He's had stints with the Bucks, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers during that time.

Cousins originally signed a non-guaranteed one-year deal with the Bucks in November. He was brought in to boost their frontcourt depth with Brook Lopez unavailable because of a back injury.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, teams had to guarantee contracts for the remainder of the season by Jan. 7.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst told Wojnarowski on Jan. 5 that Cousins was being waived to keep an extra roster spot open in case they wanted to make a move at the trade deadline.

"At the end of the day, we made a strategic decision to have an open roster spot, but there's nothing that would prevent us from partnering with DeMarcus again down the road. He was so good for us, and hopefully we helped him, too," Horst said.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cousins averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 appearances for the defending NBA champions.

The Nuggets need more frontcourt depth with Petr Cornelie currently out because of health and safety protocols. Cousins gives them a third center, behind Nikola Jokic and Jeff Green, for head coach Michael Malone to use off the bench.

Denver begins a brief two-game road trip Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.