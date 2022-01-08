No. 6 Kansas Loses to Bryson Williams, No. 25 Texas Tech 75-67 in Big 12 Upset

AP Photo/Brad Tollefson

Bryson Williams scored 22 points to lead No. 25 Texas Tech to a 75-67 home win over No. 6 Kansas on Saturday in Lubbock's United Supermarkets Arena.

Williams hit nine of 13 shots alongside eight rebounds and three assists. Clarence Nadolny complemented Williams' effort with 17 points.

Ochai Agbaji (24 points) and Jalen Wilson (20 points) combined for 44 on 13-of-20 shooting (9-of-14 from three-point range), but the rest of the Jayhawks accounted for just 23 points on 8-of-29 from the field (1-of-12 on three-pointers).

The Red Raiders defense gave Kansas problems all afternoon, accounting for 10 steals and three blocks. KU also committed 17 turnovers. Texas Tech dominated on the glass as well, out-rebounding Kansas 34-24 (13-6 on the offensive boards).

Texas Tech shone brightest in the final 5:59 of the first half, when the Red Raiders held KU without a made field goal. Wilson accounted for KU's only points during that span with a pair of free throws.

Ultimately, Texas Tech outscored Kansas 7-0 in the final 4:20 of the frame, allowing the Red Raiders to take a 33-25 lead into the half.

Texas Tech led by as many as 14 points in the second half after a Marcus Santos-Silva three-point play put the Red Raiders up 51-37 with 11:52 remaining, but KU chipped away at the lead and cut it down to 71-67 after an Agbaji three-pointer with 1:11 left.

However, Texas Tech closed the game with four free throws to seal the win.

Texas Tech is now 11-3 overall (1-1 Big 12). KU is 12-2 (1-1).