WWE's Sasha Banks Suffers Foot Injury, Will Be Out of Action for 6-8 Weeks

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is set to be out of action for six to eight weeks because of a foot injury, the company announced on Saturday.

Banks suffered the injury at a live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, last Sunday. An MRI revealed a bruised calcaneus bone that will require physical therapy to recover from.

Per Wrestling Inc., the injury appeared to occur during her match with SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair when she took an over-the-knee backbreaker. Banks was checked on by the referee and was able to finish the match, but she had to be helped as she made her way to the back.

Banks posted an update on Twitter after the event on Sunday, saying she was "good" and thanking the fans for their support.

One of the most popular wrestlers in WWE right now, Banks is a crossover star. The six-time women's champion made an appearance in the second season of the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian. Banks also won an ESPY alongside Bianca Belair last year for "Best WWE Moment" after they became the first African American women ever to main-event WrestleMania.

Due to the injury, Banks likely will not be able to participate in this year's Royal Rumble, which is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 29.

The WWE already announced some of the Royal Rumble participants during SmackDown Live on Friday. Some of the biggest surprises include Summer Rae and Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Mickie James.