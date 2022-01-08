Hawks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish More Likely to Be Moved Than Get New Contract

AP Photo/Darren Abate

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish could reportedly land on the block ahead of the NBA's Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Reddish, the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has one guaranteed season left on his four-year, $19.3 million rookie contract. He'll become a restricted free agent during the 2023 offseason if he doesn't sign an extension.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Friday on The Hoop Collective podcast (via HoopsHype) the contract situation is a factor in how the Hawks will move forward:

"I just think there's a belief out there that maybe they're not right now committed to giving Cam Reddish the type of contract he's looking for. And so he potentially could be on the move. ... I'm not sure there have been offers, but when you talk to teams, they will say that they look for Reddish to potentially be packaged with Delon Wright and/or Solomon Hill, who's in the last year [of their] contract."

The 22-year-old Duke product hasn't taken a significant leap forward during his first two-plus NBA seasons.

He's averaged 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting a lackluster 38.5 percent from the field, including 32.9 percent on threes, across 117 career games. Aside from his three-point shooting, which has ticked up to 37.9 percent in 2021-22, those numbers have mostly remained stagnant this season.

Reddish ranks tied for 235th in FiveThirtyEight's NBA WAR and grades out negatively at both ends of the floor in the website's Raptor metric during the current campaign.

Given his mostly replacement-level production early in his pro career, it would be a risk for Atlanta to sign him to any type of lucrative long-term extension as a bet on his untapped potential.

That said, Reddish is just 22 and has long been viewed as a future building block. He was a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 overall recruit coming out of high school in 2018, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and he maintained his status as a top prospect during his year with the Blue Devils.

So if the Hawks make the 6'8'' forward available for trade, there would likely be interest from teams who are already looking toward the future.

For now, Reddish and Co. own a 17-21 record and return to action Sunday when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers to wrap up a six-game road trip.