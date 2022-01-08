NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Won't Return to Mavs After 10-Day Contract Expires

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly aren't planning to re-sign guard Isaiah Thomas, with his 10-day contract set to expire before Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bulls.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday that Thomas' stay with the Mavs will "come to an end" after just one appearance because he was placed in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols following his team debut Dec. 29 against the Sacramento Kings.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

