Lakers Rumors: Avery Bradley's, Austin Reaves' Contracts to Be Guaranteed for Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are guaranteeing the contracts of Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported the Lakers planned to keep the pair of guards on their roster.

Bradley and Reaves will officially have their contracts guarantee Jan. 10. However, from a procedural standpoint, they needed to be waived by 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 7 in order to clear waivers by the guarantee date.

Keeping both players was of little surprise, given that both have become fixtures in the rotation. Bradley is averaging 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while starting in 26 of his 31 appearances, while Reaves has averages of 5.6 points and 2.5 boards coming off the bench.

Reaves has been a reserve revelation, knocking down threes and playing solid defense on the perimeter. The Lakers are outscoring opponents by a jaw-dropping 12.6 points per 100 possessions when Reaves is on the floor.

“I think it’s just [being] willing to do whatever on the court,” Reaves told reporters. “If it’s play defense, dive on the floor for loose balls, take charges, just all those little things that can either win or lose you a game are the things I’m kind of here to do. Those things, and making winning basketball plays.”

Bradley is in his second stint with the Lakers after being part of their 2019-20 championship roster.