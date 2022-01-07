Report: Max Holloway out of UFC Title Fight vs. Alexander Volkanovski Due to Injury

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Max Holloway has reportedly been removed from his scheduled UFC 272 fight against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski due to injury.

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Holloway aggravated an existing injury Thursday, just days after accepting the March 5 fight.

Holloway and Volkanovski met twice previously with Volkanovski winning by unanimous decision at UFC 245 and by split decision at UFC 251.

