Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd Enters NBA Health and Safety Protocols

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has been placed into health and safety protocols and will not coach Friday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Assistant Sean Sweeney will be the Mavericks' acting head coach.

Kidd is the 13th NBA head coach to be placed into health and safety protocols this season. All coaches are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Mavericks are slowly emerging from a teamwide outbreak that led to 11 players being placed into protocols. Kristaps Porzingis and Boban Marjanovic are currently in protocols along with Kidd.

New NBA rules would allow Kidd to return within six days of a positive test, provided he is asymptomatic and meets testing standards. The new guidance follows CDC recommendations cutting the standard isolation period of 10 days down to five days for asymptomatic people.

Sports leagues quickly moved to adopt those new policies as the spread of the Omicron variant led to several game postponements and teams being forced to play with bare-bones rosters.