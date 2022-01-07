Kings Fined $50K After Assistant GM Wes Wilcox Confronted Scorer's Table

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced that the Sacramento Kings have been fined $50,000 for assistant general manager Wes Wilcox's actions in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat.

The league assessed that Wilcox violated "league rules prohibiting team owners and executives from interacting with scorer's table personnel during game play." Wilcox was also fined $15,000.

The incident occurred in the third quarter during a timeout. The league stated that Wilcox "left his seat to confront operations personnel at the scorer's table about their handling of a clock procedure during a jump ball."

Not only did Wilcox's actions violate league rules, but the league found that the "clock procedure at issue was, in fact, administered correctly by the shot clock operator."

Wilcox is in his second season as assistant general manager with Sacramento. He was previously the general manager of the Atlanta Hawks (2015-17).

After defeating the Heat, the Kings lost their next two games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Hawks. Sacramento is 16-24 and in last place in the Pacific Division. The team has the third-worst defense in the league, allowing 113.8 points per game.

The Kings will return to action Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the first of two straight road games before beginning a five-game homestand. This upcoming stretch could be crucial to Sacramento turning its season around and keeping pace in the Western Conference.