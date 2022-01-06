Lakers' LeBron James Says He Stands by Glenn Consor Tweet After Broadcaster's Apology

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he stands by his tweet criticizing Washington Wizards analyst Glenn Consor for his remarks on Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.:

Porter hit a game-winning three-pointer with nine-tenths of a second left to lead the Rockets to a 114-111 road victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

That prompted Consor to say that Porter Jr., "like his dad, pulled that trigger at the right time" as the NBC Sports Washington broadcast showed the replay.

Porter's father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., went to prison for four-and-a-half years for first-degree manslaughter in 1993, per Analis Bailey and Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. He was shot and killed in 2004:

Porter Jr.’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in 1993. He was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison. Porter Sr. died in 2004 after being shot in a South Seattle bar. The Rocket’s star was 4 years old when his father was killed.

Consor's remarks prompted James to issue this tweet Thursday.

Consor explained his side of the story later in the morning, saying he believed Porter was the son of former Washington guard Kevin Porter.

Porter played in the NBA for 11 seasons (1972-1981 and 1982-1983), with six of them occurring with the Washington Wizards franchise. He led the NBA in assists on four occasions.

As of Thursday evening, neither the Wizards nor NBC Sports Washington had issued a statement regarding Consor's comments.