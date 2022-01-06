Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Ball from Final Lakers Regular-Season Game Could Sell for $500K

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

The basketball used in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's final regular-season game is going up for auction.

Per the official listing on TheMintCollective.com, the ball has a starting bid of $50,000 with an estimated value between $300,000 and $400,000.

Bidding will take place March 26 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. MST at the MINT25 event in Las Vegas.

Per TMZ Sports, the actual sale price for the ball could go up to $500,000.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Seattle SuperSonics 121-117 on April 23, 1989, at the Forum.

Abdul-Jabbar scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in 26 minutes in his final regular-season game. He finished his career with 38,387 points, which is still the highest total in NBA history.

Abdul-Jabbar signed the ball, and it comes with a certificate of authenticity. The ball is also inscribed with "Last Reg. Season Game Ball 4/89" and "38,387 PTS Lifetime."

The 19-time All-Star did play 15 more games in the postseason, including eight home contests. The Lakers were swept in the NBA Finals by the Detroit Pistons. He had 24 points and 13 rebounds in Game 3 of that series.

Abdul-Jabbar was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1995. He was also inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class in 2006.