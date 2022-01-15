5-Star PG Marvel Allen Commits to LSU over Kansas, Memphis, OSU, More

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Marvel Allen is going to be playing college basketball for LSU starting with the 2023-24 season.

Allen, a 5-star Class of 2023 recruit, revealed his commitment to Joe Tipton of On3 Recruits on Friday and explained why he chose the Tigers:

"[Head coach Will Wade] and [assistant head coach Kevin Nickelberry] have been to two of my games already. They both flew down to see me play in person. No other coach has done that. They were just keeping in contact with me, and they were actually talking to my parents every day. Not one day went by where they didn’t talk to me or my parents. Through all the games that I didn’t play well, they still showed the same support. I just felt like it was love. Me and my family prayed over it and we felt like this was the best decision.

"It’s a reality now, as a kid I would dream about playing Division 1 basketball and now I’m living it. I’m just ready to get to work."

Allen is considered one of the best players in the 2023 recruiting class. He's a 5-star prospect, the No. 4 point guard and 18th-ranked player overall, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Attending Calvary Christian Academy in Florida, he is a 6'4" point guard who has been one of the most sought-after prospects. He has received offers from programs such as Kansas, Ohio State, Florida, LSU and several others.

Speaking to Eric Bossi of 247Sports, Allen explained how he views his role on both ends of the court:

"As a guard you want to keep everybody happy. Sometimes I have to take the responsibility to do that and know that I may not score as much. But I know that if I do that and make an impact defensively then overall as a team we can come up with some great accomplishments and if you are looking out for your teammate, it will help you out."

Allen will bring that mindset to the Tigers as they pursue a national title with the star guard running the offense.

"I’m coming in to start," Allen told Tipton regarding his Tiger future. "I can play the one or two, it doesn’t really matter. LSU plays team ball, and they share the ball well."

LSU is enjoying an excellent 2021-22 season, going 15-1 through 16 games and currently sitting No. 12 in the Associated Press Poll.

Wade appears to have turned the program around, and adding star players such as Allen will only help the Tigers remain a national powerhouse in the future.