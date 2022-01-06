X

    Lakers News: Stanley Johnson Agrees to New 10-Day Contract

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 6, 2022

    AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

    The Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday they have signed Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    OFFICIAL: Stanley's Back <a href="https://t.co/iWNgSOLN8m">pic.twitter.com/iWNgSOLN8m</a>

    It's the second 10-day contract with the Lakers for Johnson, who averaged 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in five games (three starts). He scored 10 points in 23 minutes in a 139-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, finishing plus-25.

