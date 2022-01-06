Lakers News: Stanley Johnson Agrees to New 10-Day Contract

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday they have signed Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract.

It's the second 10-day contract with the Lakers for Johnson, who averaged 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in five games (three starts). He scored 10 points in 23 minutes in a 139-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, finishing plus-25.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.