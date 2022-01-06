Wizards Broadcaster Glenn Consor Apologizes for Remark on Kevin Porter Jr.'s Father

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Washington Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor issued an apology Thursday for his remark about the father of Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. during Wednesday night's game, saying it was a case of mistaken identity.

Porter's full name is Bryan Kevin Porter Jr. His father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in 1993. He was killed in a 2004 shooting in Seattle, per Analis Bailey of USA Today.

Kevin Porter, whom Consor said he was referencing with the comment, played 10 NBA seasons beginning in 1972-73.

The remark came after the Rockets star knocked down the game-winning three with less than a second left in a 114-111 victory over the Wizards.

Neither the Wizards nor NBC Sports Washington, which broadcasts the team's games, have commented on the matter as of Thursday morning.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James called for Consor to be removed from his role:

Porter finished Wednesday's game with nine points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals in just over 35 minutes.

The 21-year-old Seattle native was a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft. After a season-and-a-half with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he was traded to the Rockets last January.

Houston returns to action Friday when it hosts the Dallas Mavericks. The team has one game remaining against the Wizards this season on March 21.