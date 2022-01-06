LeBron James Calls Out Broadcaster Glenn Consor for Remark on Kevin Porter Jr.'s Dad

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

An offensive comment by Washington Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor during Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets drew the ire of LeBron James.

After Kevin Porter Jr. made a game-winning three for the Rockets in the final seconds of regulation, Consor said on the air "Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time."

Per Analis Bailey of USA Today, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. served four-and-a-half years in prison after pleading to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in 1993.

James called out Consor on Twitter for his insensitive remarks.

"Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this," James wrote. "Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!"

Porter Sr. was killed in July 2004 when he was shot while trying to help a person who was being beaten up.

Bailey did suggest the possibility that Consor assumed Porter Jr.'s father was former NBA player Kevin Porter, who played 10 seasons in the league from 1972 to 1983.

Porter is not related to the Rockets guard.

Neither the Wizards nor Consor have issued a statement about the situation.

Porter Jr. is in his third season in the NBA. The 21-year-old was a first-round draft pick by the Milwaukee Bucks, who traded his draft rights to the Detroit Pistons. He was later dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a separate deal.

After spending his rookie season with the Cavs, Porter was traded to the Rockets in January 2021. He is averaging 14.7 points and 6.1 assists per game in 49 appearances for the Rockets over the past two seasons.