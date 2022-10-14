5-Star C Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky over Louisville, G League, More

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Aaron Bradshaw, one of the top centers in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Friday he's decided to play college basketball at Kentucky, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Bradshaw, a 5-star recruit, is rated as the No. 4 overall prospect and the best center among the 2023 group in 247Sports' rankings. The Camden High School standout is also ranked as the second-best player from New Jersey.

The 7'0'', 210-pound rising star has showcased terrific athleticism that has allowed him to dominate the high school ranks at both ends of the floor, and he's also displayed a tireless work ethic.

Bradshaw will need to continue bulking up, especially if the NBA is in his future, but he has all the tools to make an immediate impact at the college level.

In May 2021, he told Rivals' Jamie Shaw he's patterned his game after some of the most dominant, versatile big men of recent decades.

"I play defense and bring a lot of enthusiasm to the floor. I try to bring a lot of energy," Bradshaw said. "I hear a lot of Kevin Garnett, Anthony Davis, big guys who are high-motor players. I grew up a fan of Garnett, Davis and Hakeem Olajuwon. They get after it, they're scrappy and bring a lot of energy to the team."

He possesses the size and raw skill set to play a similar style to those current and former superstars, but his development has a long way to go before he can reach that type of level.

The talented center will look to continue that growth process with the Wildcats. It's too early to know the exact role he'll play at the outset for John Calipari and Co., but he should be one of the first players off the bench in a high-energy role at minimum.

Bradshaw's arrival represents a major boost to the 2023 UK class, and he's a definite name to watch in the coming years.