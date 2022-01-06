Video: Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic Swings at Heat's Tyler Herro After Being Shoved

AP Photo/Amanda Loman

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic were both ejected after an altercation near the end of Miami's 115-109 road win on Wednesday evening.

The Blazers had the ball down 112-102 with one minute remaining. Nurkic set a hard screen on Herro to free wing Norman Powell's drive to the lane.

Herro, who tumbled to the floor, didn't take kindly to the pick and reacted by sprinting toward Nurkic and shoving him in the back.

The Blazers big man then threw a left hand at Herro's face with Heat wing Caleb Martin trying to hold the center back.

The two players were quickly separated by players and referees before being ejected from the game.

When the matchup resumed, Powell hit two free throws as a result of a shooting foul that occurred in conjunction with the Herro-Nurkic dust-up.

Powell got hot down the stretch with seven points in the final minute, including a pair of free throws to cut the Miami lead to 113-109, but the Heat held on for the win.