Spurs' Gregg Popovich Becomes 1st Person to Coach 2,000 Games with 1 Team

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich became the first coach in NBA history to lead the same team for 2,000 games Wednesday, per the Associated Press (h/t Sportsnet).

Popovich's Spurs beat the host Boston Celtics 99-97 behind 22 points from Dejounte Murray.

Popovich has gone 1,325-675 in 26 seasons leading the Spurs, who have won five NBA Finals and six Western Conference titles during his tenure. San Antonio made the playoffs 22 straight years under Popovich from 1997-98 to 2018-19.

Per Basketball Reference, Popovich moved into sixth alone with his 2,000 career games coached.

Lenny Wilkens has coached the most games in NBA history with 2,487. He led six teams during his career, most notably winning the 1979 NBA Finals with the Seattle SuperSonics.

Popovich needs 11 more wins to surpass Don Nelson for the most victories by an NBA head coach all-time.