Warriors' Klay Thompson Praises Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki: 'You're a Splash God'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Dallas Mavericks are retiring franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41 jersey on Wednesday after the Mavs' home game against the Golden State Warriors.

As part of the proceedings leading into the momentous occasion, Warriors stars Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry congratulated Nowitzki on his exceptional career.

Thompson notably called Nowitzki the best shooting big man in the game's history and closed as follows:

"We might be the Splash Bros, but you're a Splash God for what you've done for the game," Thompson said. "Thank you, Dirk."

Thompson and Curry earned the "Splash Bros" moniker soon after the dominant outside shooters formed the Warriors' backcourt. The 7-foot Nowitzki was a great shooter in his own right, knocking down 47.1 percent of his shots and 38.0 percent of his three-pointers. His signature one-legged fadeaway is now one of the more iconic go-to moves in NBA history.

Nowitzki, who retired in 2019 after 21 NBA seasons, finished his career with 14 All-Star appearances, 12 All-NBA team nods, the 2010-11 NBA championship and the 2006-07 regular-season MVP.