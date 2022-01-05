Report: Stanley Johnson, Lakers Likely to Agree to 10-Day Contract on Thursday

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Stanley Johnson is reportedly staying with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Purple and Gold will "likely" sign the 25-year-old to a 10-day contract Thursday. Johnson appeared in Sunday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and just finished a 10-day hardship exemption contract with the team.

The University of Arizona product has appeared in five games for the Lakers this season and is averaging 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists a night while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from deep.

While his career three-point shooting of 29.7 percent leaves something to be desired, Johnson's defense and ability to guard multiple positions has helped the team go 3-2 when he is on the floor.

There was a time when Johnson was seen as a potential building block for the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit selected him with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft, but he never lived up to the expectations that come with being a top-10 choice. In fact, he has never averaged better than 8.7 points per game in his career.

Johnson also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors before joining the Lakers this season.

He likely wasn't in the team's plans to start the campaign, but injuries, COVID-related absences and inconsistent play has forced L.A. to look elsewhere. The Lakers are just 20-19 and sitting in the No. 7 position of the Western Conference standings.

A second straight trip to the play-in tournament could be in the cards if they don't turn things around, and Johnson will look to help them do just that.