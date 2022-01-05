Blackhawks' Caleb Jones, Connor Murphy Reportedly Have Cars Stolen at Restaurant

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Caleb Jones and Connor Murphy had their vehicles stolen while having dinner at a Chicago restaurant last week.

Police sources told TMZ Sports on Wednesday they are investigating the incident, which took place Dec. 29 when the alleged thieves approached the valet, stuck an object in their back and demanded keys to the players' cars—Murphy's 2017 Porsche Panamera and Jones' 2021 Jeep Trackhawk.

There has been no indication of whether the players were targeted or if it was a random crime, per TMZ.

The alleged theft of the two cars, which have a combined new value of nearly $200,000, took place around 8 p.m. local time last Wednesday and occurred just blocks away from United Center, the Hawks' home rink, according to the report.

Chicago was scheduled to have a road game against the Winnipeg Jets that evening, but it was postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The team had four straight postponements before returning to action Saturday against the Nashville Predators.

Neither the players nor the Blackhawks have publicly commented on the matter.

Jones, 24, was a fourth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 draft. He made his NHL debut with the Oilers in December 2018 and spent his first three seasons with the franchise before landing with the Hawks in a July trade.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He's recorded three points (one goal and two assists) in 12 appearances this season while playing on the same team as his older brother, Seth Jones.

Murphy, 28, is in his fifth season with Chicago after playing his first four years with the Arizona Coyotes, who made him a first-round pick in 2011.

He's tallied two goals and two assists across 30 games in 2021-22 while averaging over 22 minutes per game for the second straight season.

The Blackhawks are back on the ice Thursday night when they open a three-game road trip against the Coyotes.