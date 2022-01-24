Warriors' Klay Thompson 'Day-to-Day' with Knee Injury; Won't Play vs. Jazz

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson will not play in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz because of knee soreness.

Head coach Steve Kerr noted the team is being cautious with Thompson, saying he is "day-to-day."

"Nothing too concerning," Kerr told reporters Sunday. "Just part of the cautiousness."

Injuries have been the storyline of Thompson's past three seasons. He tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, costing him the entirety of the 2019-20 season. He then tore his Achilles in November 2020 while undergoing preparations for the 2020-21 campaign, costing him that season as well.

The 31-year-old didn't make his return to the Dubs until early January. He came back to a group that had been red-hot and was atop the NBA standings.

The question regarding Thompson was at what level he would play after missing over two full seasons. Before his injury, he was one of the NBA's best two-way players and one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history. He was a three-time champion and five-time All-Star.

It was fair to wonder if he would ever resemble that player again, or how long it would take him to round back into form.

"That takes this team to another level," Draymond Green told reporters about getting Thompson back in early January. "We are extremely excited about that, but nobody is expecting it to just be seamless. You want to try to make it as seamless as you possibly can, but there is no way to guarantee that."

Since making his return, the Los Angeles native has averaged 14.7 points in six appearances, shooting 37.2 from the field and 30.2 from three.

The Warriors don't need him to be a superstar. With Stephen Curry and Green leading the way and a solid core that includes Andrew Wiggins, breakout guard Jordan Poole and a number of veterans on the wing and younger players with high ceilings, the Dubs have found a good formula.

Any positive impact from Thompson was going to be a major plus and increase their title chances. With Thompson coming off two major injuries, the Warriors are taking the cautious approach as they look to keep him healthy for the long term.