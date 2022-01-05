Terrell Owens: 'I Know I Can' Replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers After WR's Exit

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers severed ties with wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday, a Hall of Famer has offered his services to replace him.

Terrell Owens said on Tuesday's episode of his Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch podcast that he "absolutely" believes he can be an adequate replacement for Tampa Bay's playoff run.

"I know I can do it. ... Let me go out there and show you," he said (h/t USA Today's Cydney Henderson).

Brown's departure from the Buccaneers is another blow to their receiver corps. Chris Godwin is done for the year after suffering a torn ACL. The 48-year-old Owens said he'd be a perfect fit for a team vying for its second straight Super Bowl win.

"If you think about where they are in the season, they don't need me for a 16-game season," Owens said. "Three to four games at the max. So, yes, I feel like I can go in, I can contribute at a high level and can be productive."

Owens, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2010, said he's been staying in shape, and he revealed that he's been contacted by an owner who told him to stay ready.

"I've been working out the course of this entire season," Owens said. "There was an owner that reached out to me at the beginning of the season and told me to keep myself in shape just in case anything happens, and I have done that."

Owens was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, his third year of eligibility, following a 15-year career. After Brown's antics Sunday that led to him leaving the Buccaneers, Owens declared there was "no comparison" between the two receivers.