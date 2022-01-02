Terrell Owens After Antonio Brown Walkout: There's 'No Comparison' Between Me and Him

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is in the headlines once again after walking out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win against the New York Jets on Sunday midway through the game.

A Twitter user compared Brown to Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens, who was no stranger to drama during his career. Owens swiftly responded and dismissed the notion that he shared any similarities with Brown.

In the third quarter with the Buccaneers trailing, Brown took off his jersey and ran across the field at MetLife Stadium before exiting to the locker room. It wasn't initially clear what prompted his actions, but Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer after the game that Brown refused to play, so he told him to get out.

It's not the first time this season that Brown has caused a distraction for Tampa Bay. He was suspended for three games for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols after it was found he had a fake vaccination card.

Owens had his fair share of team-related and on-field antics during his career. He grew disgruntled with the San Francisco 49ers and forced the team to trade him. After joining the Philadelphia Eagles, it didn't take long for him to sour his relationship with quarterback Donovan McNabb and the rest of the organization. He was released two years into a seven-year contract.

Owens was known for his controversial touchdown celebrations, which often drew the ire of his opponents. In 2006, he was fined $35,000 for spitting in the face of cornerback DeAngelo Hall.

Owens also holds the distinction of being the only Hall of Famer to skip the ceremony in Canton, Ohio, and instead hold his own celebration. After he wasn't elected to the Hall of Fame in his first two years of eligibility, Owens opted to host a part for his 2018 induction at McKenzie Arena on the campus of his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.