Knicks News: Kemba Walker 'Day-to-Day' with Mild Knee Injury

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters Tuesday that veteran point guard Kemba Walker is considered day-to-day with general knee soreness.

Thibodeau also said the test results the team received on Walker on Monday were "good news."

Walker has not played in the last two games, and he is set to miss Tuesday night's matchup against the Indiana Pacers. He was scratched from Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after a "mishap that happened during pregame warm-ups," per Marc Berman of the New York Post. He also sat out the team's loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Walker, a New York native, is in his first season with the Knicks after signing a two-year, $18 million deal with the team in the offseason. In 24 games, he's averaging 13.6 points, his lowest mark since his rookie year.

Because of his slow start to the season, Thibodeau had removed Walker from New York's rotation in late November. Walker saw his first game action in nearly a month on Dec. 18 against the Boston Celtics, scoring 29 points. Two games later, Walker poured in 44 points in a loss to the Washington Wizards. He followed that up with his third career triple-double in a Christmas Day victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Walker averaged 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in six games since returning to the rotation.

While Walker has been sidelined, rookie Miles McBride has gotten the start at point guard in the last two games. But the West Virginia product has struggled, shooting under 35 percent in both contests. Walker's absence will also lead to more minutes for Immanuel Quickley and Alec Burks.

The Knicks (17-20) will be looking to end a two-game skid when they host the Pacers (14-23).