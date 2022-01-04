Jazz's Joe Ingles Reportedly Enters COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Utah Jazz guard/forward Joe Ingles has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ingles, 34, is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 assists per game for the 27-10 Jazz. He's played in 36 games (eight starts).

The Jazz were the only NBA team that had not placed a player in the protocols this season until Ingles landed on the list, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik told reporters in late September that the entire team was vaccinated, per Ben Anderson of KSL Sports.

Vaccinated players can test out of quarantine if they get two negative COVID-19 test results at least 24 hours apart, per Wojnarowski and Holmes.

Vaccinated players who are asymptomatic can also leave quarantine after six days "if COVID-19 testing data shows they're no longer at risk to be infectious," per the ESPN duo.

Ingles is at risk of missing his team's upcoming four-game road trip, which will run from Wednesday through Monday. Utah will face the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons.

The Jazz will play at home Jan. 12 against the Cleveland Cavaliers before having back-to-back road games starting Jan. 16.

Utah has been on fire of late, going 15-3 in its last 18 games. The Jazz had winning streaks of eight and six games during that span, which began Nov. 27.

Without Ingles, look for the Jazz to rely more on Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay off the bench. Rookie guards Jared Butler and Trent Forrest could see more time.