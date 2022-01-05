LeBron James Leads Lakers to Comeback Victory vs. DeAaron Fox, Kings

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the final eight minutes as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Sacramento led 96-89 with 8:11 left in the fourth after a Davion Mitchell floater capped an 11-0 run, but James took over down the stretch.

He hit two three-pointers and four layups and assisted on a pair of Malik Monk threes. The second Monk triple gave the Lakers the lead for good at 112-110 with 2:50 remaining in regulation.

James led all scorers. Monk scored 24 points and went 6-of-11 from three-point range. Dwight Howard dominated off the bench with a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double in 21 minutes.

De'Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 30 points, and Buddy Hield posted 26 points thanks in part to seven three-pointers.

The 20-19 Lakers have won three straight games. The Kings, who had won three of four entering Tuesday, dropped to 16-23.

Notable Performances

Lakers F LeBron James: 31 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds

Lakers SG Malik Monk: 24 points

Lakers C Dwight Howard: 14 points, 14 rebounds

Kings PG De'Aaron Fox: 30 points, 6 assists

Kings SG Buddy Hield: 26 points, 5 rebounds

What's Next?

Both teams will host the Atlanta Hawks next.

Atlanta will visit Sacramento on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center before L.A. welcomes the Hawks to town on Friday. Both games are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET.

