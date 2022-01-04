NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Could Leave Michigan; Raiders Linked as Landing Spot

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fresh off winning his first Big Ten title, finally knocking off Ohio State and reaching the College Football Playoff, could Michigan Wolverines Jim Harbaugh be heading back to the NFL?

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, that's a possibility:

"The Athletic is hearing rumblings, both from the NFL side and at Michigan, that Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL. 'I think it's real,' said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL."

Feldman listed the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears as potential matches.

